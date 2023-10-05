Thursday Morning 10/05/2023

Polls are closed and unofficial results for municipal elections across the Kenai Peninsula Borough are rolling in. Pier One Theater has spent weeks on their fall production and will begin performing this Friday. Changing oceans have affected organisms from algae to whales. A graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks looked into how these changes impact the stress levels of limpets in Kachemak Bay.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

