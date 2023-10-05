© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI's Fall Membership Drive is Friday October 6th and Saturday October 7th! Click here to become a member or renew your donation today and support your public radio station!
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 10/05/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Polls are closed and unofficial results for municipal elections across the Kenai Peninsula Borough are rolling in. Pier One Theater has spent weeks on their fall production and will begin performing this Friday. Changing oceans have affected organisms from algae to whales. A graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks looked into how these changes impact the stress levels of limpets in Kachemak Bay.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez