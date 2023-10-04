© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 10/04/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Now, polls are closed and unofficial results for Municipal elections across the Kenai Peninsula Borough are rolling in. As of an 8:58 p.m. update last night, a majority of districts are reporting, showing close races across the peninsula; and in an update Monday, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District officials said rising costs have caused complications for its school building maintenance projects meant to be funded by a bond.

