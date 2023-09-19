© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 9/19/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published September 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Since 2021, the Kenai Watershed Forum has visited more than 50 streams and lakes throughout the central Kenai Peninsula to determine where anadromous fish, such as salmon, can be found; and Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s husband was flying moose meat from a remote hunting site in Western Alaska Tuesday night when his plane crashed, according to officials in an update.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
