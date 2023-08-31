© 2023 KBBI
Thursday Evening 08-31-23

By Jamie Diep
Published August 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Summertime in Homer means berries are ripe for the picking. Unfortunately, this year’s cold, wet weather led to berry picking struggles for farmers and foragers alike. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced yesterday that the Tanner crab fisheries in Cook Inlet and the North Gulf Coast will open from October 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024. U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge visited Kenai Wednesday to announce a major federal grant for local tribes.

