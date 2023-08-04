Friday Evening 08-04-23

The Alaska SeaLife Center transported and cared for a male Pacific walrus calf found in Alaska’s North Slope on Tuesday. Anglers in Northern Kenai have had success in catching lake fish, and should see improvements in fishing for river salmon. The Organized Village of Kake laid the foundation for Alaska’s first modern clam garden this week. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game extended the season for the China Poot Creek Dip Net Fishery, and announced the schedule for the Kachemak Bay Personal Use Set Gillnet Fishery. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management is installing new emergency sirens, starting with Kachemak Bay.

