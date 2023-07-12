© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/12/23

By Josh Krohn
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula School District’s Board of Education Monday night voted to draw on its savings to balance its budget for the 2024 fiscal year. A former Soldotna teacher and union president was arraigned yesterday, where he pleaded not guilty to 61 counts, including sexual abuse of a minor, exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. A male sandhill crane that was shot with an arrow off East End Road in Homer has been rescued and reunited with its colts, according to Kachemak Crane Watch.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn