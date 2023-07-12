Wednesday Evening 07/12/23

The Kenai Peninsula School District’s Board of Education Monday night voted to draw on its savings to balance its budget for the 2024 fiscal year. A former Soldotna teacher and union president was arraigned yesterday, where he pleaded not guilty to 61 counts, including sexual abuse of a minor, exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. A male sandhill crane that was shot with an arrow off East End Road in Homer has been rescued and reunited with its colts, according to Kachemak Crane Watch.

