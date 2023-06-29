© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 06/29/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kodiak Island Borough School District made some hard budget decisions this week, after Gov. Mike Dunleavy slashed the one-time funding approved by the state legislature in half. The City of Valdez went before the Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday to argue for more transparency from Hilcorp, a privately owned Texas oil and gas company. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is conducting bottom trawl surveys to compile fisheries and environmental data in the Gulf of Alaska.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn