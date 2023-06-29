Thursday Evening 06/29/23

The Kodiak Island Borough School District made some hard budget decisions this week, after Gov. Mike Dunleavy slashed the one-time funding approved by the state legislature in half. The City of Valdez went before the Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday to argue for more transparency from Hilcorp, a privately owned Texas oil and gas company. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is conducting bottom trawl surveys to compile fisheries and environmental data in the Gulf of Alaska.

