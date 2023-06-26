© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/26/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A former Homer judge charged with perjury made her first court appearance Friday morning, to a packed courtroom of advocates who believe there is widespread corruption in the Alaska Court System. On Saturday, Homer Police executed a search warrant on two separate residences in the area and arrested four individuals on several counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 2 and 3. The Kodiak Island Borough School District is figuring out how to cut about $2 million from its budget.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
