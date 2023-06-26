Monday Evening 06/26/23

A former Homer judge charged with perjury made her first court appearance Friday morning, to a packed courtroom of advocates who believe there is widespread corruption in the Alaska Court System. On Saturday, Homer Police executed a search warrant on two separate residences in the area and arrested four individuals on several counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 2 and 3. The Kodiak Island Borough School District is figuring out how to cut about $2 million from its budget.

