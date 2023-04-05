Wednesday Evening 04/05/23

Satellite imagery of the Arctic has advanced dramatically over the last twenty years. With permafrost thaw out-pacing previous projections, a Homer-based researcher is helping bring the rapidly changing Arctic into high-resolution; and First Friday events coming up later this week features local artists and works across mediums and venues in Homer and Seward.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

