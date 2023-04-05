© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 04/05/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Satellite imagery of the Arctic has advanced dramatically over the last twenty years. With permafrost thaw out-pacing previous projections, a Homer-based researcher is helping bring the rapidly changing Arctic into high-resolution; and First Friday events coming up later this week features local artists and works across mediums and venues in Homer and Seward.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
