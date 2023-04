The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation .

KBBI's Hope McKenney speaks with Alaska State Senate President Gary Stevens about the backlog in public assistance programs — like Medicaid and food stamps — and the ongoing battle over the Permanent Fund Dividend; and new data from NOAA Fisheries indicate that one of the most common Bearing Sea zooplankton isn't as fatty as it used to be.