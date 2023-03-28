© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/28/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Alaska Marine Highway System doesn’t have enough crew to man all of its ferries this summer; Seward High School is holding its first theater production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend; and the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center and the National Weather Service will be testing the tsunami warning system over live radio and TV on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m.

