Wednesday Morning 03/15/23

By Simon Lopez
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Seven Kenai Peninsula schools are on the hunt for a new principal, including Chapman Elementary in Anchor Point, Seward Elementary and the Susan B. English School in Seldovia; and the nonprofits Hospice of Homer and Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska are putting on four events in Homer this week to raise awareness and provide support for residents with Alzheimer’s disease, and related disabilities, and their caregivers.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
