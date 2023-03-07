© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 03/07/23

By Simon Lopez
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

An estimated 675 Kenai Peninsula students got a chance to get out on the ice with fishing rods and bait last week as part of the Department of Fish and Games' Salmon in the Classroom' program; in an unprecedented move, Fish and Game closes the early and late King salmon runs to sport fishing —- also shutting down the beleaguered Cook Inlet east side set-net fishery; and a sled dog who was lost after an accident on the Seward Highway has been found.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez