Tuesday Morning 03/07/23

An estimated 675 Kenai Peninsula students got a chance to get out on the ice with fishing rods and bait last week as part of the Department of Fish and Games' Salmon in the Classroom' program; in an unprecedented move, Fish and Game closes the early and late King salmon runs to sport fishing —- also shutting down the beleaguered Cook Inlet east side set-net fishery; and a sled dog who was lost after an accident on the Seward Highway has been found.

