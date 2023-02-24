© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 02/24/23

By Simon Lopez
Published February 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
A Homer local who has been providing food relief to refugees of the Ukrainian war, is now changing gears to expand to Turkey to provide meals for survivors of the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks that have devastated the region; and Kodiak could soon have its first cannabis café, the details are still cloudy, if approved, it would be one of only three licensed onsite cannabis consumption venues within the state of Alaska.

