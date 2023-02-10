© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 02/10/23

By Simon Lopez
Published February 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
The Homer Council on the Arts holds the Community Arts Awards each year to celebrate the talented artists who call Homer home and their contributions to the community; Kelly Tshibaka brought her pitch to repeal ranked choice voting to a Kenai fundraiser Tuesday — the latest effort from opponents of ranked choice voting to repeal the new system, which voters narrowly approved by ballot initiative in 2020; and Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game closed the fishery’s last remaining open section Thursday afternoon.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
