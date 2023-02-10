Friday Morning 02/10/23

The Homer Council on the Arts holds the Community Arts Awards each year to celebrate the talented artists who call Homer home and their contributions to the community; Kelly Tshibaka brought her pitch to repeal ranked choice voting to a Kenai fundraiser Tuesday — the latest effort from opponents of ranked choice voting to repeal the new system, which voters narrowly approved by ballot initiative in 2020; and Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game closed the fishery’s last remaining open section Thursday afternoon.

