Tuesday Evening 1/24/23

Alaska is expecting to see an average of just over 500,000 barrels of oil produced per day on its lands and waters through the next five years, representing a slight increase due to an expected new slate of projects on the North Slope; the Kenai Peninsula Borough has been sued by a former south peninsula firefighter who says she was sexually harassed by a supervisor, then fired for speaking out about that harassment; and the Alaska Railroad track that an avalanche hit last week near Girdwood has been repaired and is back in service, restoring a key link between Alaska’s Railbelt and Lower 48 rail freight.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

