KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 1/24/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Alaska is expecting to see an average of just over 500,000 barrels of oil produced per day on its lands and waters through the next five years, representing a slight increase due to an expected new slate of projects on the North Slope; the Kenai Peninsula Borough has been sued by a former south peninsula firefighter who says she was sexually harassed by a supervisor, then fired for speaking out about that harassment; and the Alaska Railroad track that an avalanche hit last week near Girdwood has been repaired and is back in service, restoring a key link between Alaska’s Railbelt and Lower 48 rail freight.

