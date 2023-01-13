© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI smaller.png
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 1/13/23

By Simon Lopez
Published January 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

South Peninsula Hospital launched a pilot CNA training program Monday to combat the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage on the lower Kenai Peninsula; three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula; and Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat, left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez