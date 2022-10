Sue McClure is set to be sworn in as mayor of Seward later this month, after serving with the city for the past 15 years; homes on the central and southern Kenai Peninsula are largely kept warm with natural gas in the winter; and Bering Sea snow crab will close for the first time in the fishery’s history.

