Thursday Evening 9-8-22

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
While monkeypox outbreaks in Alaska have held steady at three confirmed cases over the last few weeks, public health experts say the threat of infection isn’t over; this year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payout is $3,284; and funding for Alaska’s schools is always in flux. Questions of budget cuts and school consolidation are never off the table, even for the state’s biggest districts.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
