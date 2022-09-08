Thursday Evening 9-8-22

While monkeypox outbreaks in Alaska have held steady at three confirmed cases over the last few weeks, public health experts say the threat of infection isn’t over; this year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payout is $3,284; and funding for Alaska’s schools is always in flux. Questions of budget cuts and school consolidation are never off the table, even for the state’s biggest districts.

