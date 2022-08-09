© 2022 KBBI
Tuesday Morning 8-9-22

Published August 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Two of the three candidates vying to temporarily fill the late Congressman Don Young’s seat in the U.S House of Representatives made the trip to Kenai last week for a candidate forum hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce; and the central Kenai Peninsula’s BenJammin & The Jammin Band kicked off the three-day festival Friday, despite some technical difficulties, band members say it was a great time.

