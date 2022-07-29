Friday Morning 7-29-22

Global markets unsettled by the war in Ukraine have bumped up gas prices and disrupted energy supply chains in the U.S. and abroad, boosters of the long sought Alaska Liquified Natural Gas project say those same factors make it the perfect time to invest in their plan to build their $39 billion dollar project; The Alaska National Guard rescued two passengers from a Super Cub plane that crashed near Tustumena Lake on July 27; and the majority of Alaska is on high alert based on community COVID levels.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

