© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 7-29-22

Published July 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Global markets unsettled by the war in Ukraine have bumped up gas prices and disrupted energy supply chains in the U.S. and abroad, boosters of the long sought Alaska Liquified Natural Gas project say those same factors make it the perfect time to invest in their plan to build their $39 billion dollar project; The Alaska National Guard rescued two passengers from a Super Cub plane that crashed near Tustumena Lake on July 27; and the majority of Alaska is on high alert based on community COVID levels.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez