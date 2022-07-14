© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 7-14-22

Published July 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Millions of honeybees bound for Alaska died this April when they were left in a hot cargo bay in Atlanta, Ga.

Of those millions, a few thousands survived and are now under the care of beekeepers in Georgia

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
