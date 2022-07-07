© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 7-7-22

Published July 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases that has bumped it into the CDC’s highest COVID community level; Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services was the largest state agency, but earlier this month, it split into two smaller departments; and as Alaskans approach their first ranked choice election next month, they’re wrestling with the concept of ranking.

