Thursday Evening 7-7-22

The Kenai Peninsula is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases that has bumped it into the CDC’s highest COVID community level; Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services was the largest state agency, but earlier this month, it split into two smaller departments; and as Alaskans approach their first ranked choice election next month, they’re wrestling with the concept of ranking.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.