Monday Morning 6-27-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward admitted two abandoned harbor seal pups earlier this month after they were found on a beach in Kasilof.A proposed solar farm in Sterling could add to the Kenai Peninsula’s emerging portfolio of renewable energy projects.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.