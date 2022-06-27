© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 6-27-22

Published June 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward admitted two abandoned harbor seal pups earlier this month after they were found on a beach in Kasilof. A proposed solar farm in Sterling could add to the Kenai Peninsula’s emerging portfolio of renewable energy projects.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez