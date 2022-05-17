Tuesday Morning 5-17-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Meyer said the Watershed Forum has been keeping tabs on the health of the river through baseline monitoring since 2000. Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska former chief justice Michelle Jaagal Aat Demmert has been appointed to the Not Invisible Act Commission.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.