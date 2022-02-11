Friday Evening 2-11-22

The Homer Winter Carnival is underway! Emily Springer finds out what it takes to keep the Homer Boat Harbor accessible during a tough winter. Snow before 3 a.m., then rain likely. Low around 28. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.