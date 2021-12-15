Wednesday Evening 12/15/21

Funding for mariculture projects in Cook Inlet could grow under the Build Back Better program, and Emilie Springer takes us backstage at a recent concert at the Pratt. A few inches of snow is possible, with temperatures warming overnight.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.