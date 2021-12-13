© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 12/13/21

Published December 13, 2021 at 9:09 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
senior_center_econ.png

Cold and flu season is here in Alaska, and health professionals aren't quiet sure what to expect. The Kenai Peninsula's elderly population is booming. But basics like housing and public transportation have not always kept pace.

You can find the full story at KDLL.org titled Econ 919.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez