Friday Evening 12/3/21

There's one dead and one missing after a boat goes down outside Whittier. Seaweed farming continues to grow, and Seward's Olympian gets a sponsorship deal. There's a bit of sunshine in the Saturday forecast, but rain developing late Sunday.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.