Wednesday Evening 11/24/21

One of KHLT's long-time stalwarts is honored for her service in land conservation, a new rapid Covid-19 test may help ease holiday gathering worries, and a recent study shows Cook Inlet geese having trouble navigating L48 wildfire smoke while on migration. KBBI News is off Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holidays.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.