The State of Alaska's education budget and its effect on KPBSD with Superintendent Clayton Holland

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland is the guest on this week's show.

He talks about the budget, action in the state legislature, topics specific to Seward, the lower Kenai Peninsula and schools across the bay and takes questions from the listeners.

For information on the school district's budgeting process:

https://kpbsd.org/departments/assistant-superintendent/instructional-support/finance/

KPBSD has scheduled a series of public meetings:

Homer Community – Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM Homer High Library

Central Peninsula – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM Kenai Central High Library

Seward Community – Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM Seward High Library

The February 19th meeting will also be available via Zoom at the time of the event by visiting https://kpbsd.zoom.us/j/83055738953

or using the Zoom Meeting ID 830 5573 8953.

Thanks to KPBSD Board of Education President Zen Kelly for this link to the board's January meeting on the National Assessment of Educational Progress rankings for Alaska students.

https://go.boarddocs.com/ak/kpbsd/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DC3SJ77236F8