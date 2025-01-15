Meet the new executive director at South Peninsula Haven House

KBBI News Director Jamie Diep spoke with Haven House leadership, including Executive Director Lindsey Collins, CAC manager Meghan Pollack, shelter manager Leslie Scroggin, prevention coordinator Marcee Gray and board chair Britt Huffman.

They discussed resources offered at Haven House, including the emergency shelter and Child Advocacy Center, and recruitment for this year's Girls on the Run program.

Haven House website: havenhousealaska.org

For immediate assistance 24 hours a day, call the South Peninsula Haven House Crisis Line: 907-235-8943.

Girls on the Run: www.gotrgreateralaska.org

Contact Marcee Gray for more information about coaching and participating at 907-756-3536 or gray@havenhousealaska.org.