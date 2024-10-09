© 2024 KBBI
Coffee Table

KBBI's Fall Membership Drive needs your support

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:26 AM AKDT
Public radio does not exist without donations from the community. Please, become a member or renew your membership now.

Support your public radio station now at kbbi.org.

Listener Supported Public Radio
isn't just a slogan around here, it is our operating principle.

This Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12. You can call in with donations at

(907) 235-7564 or drop in to the studio in downtown Homer, 3913 Kachemak Way.

But, you don't have to wait until Friday. Make a donation today at kbbi.org.

On this episode of Coffee Table, KBBI General Manager, Josh Krohn and Board of Directors member Robert Purcell discuss the station's finances and needs and you'll hear shout outs from some of our community partners: Beth Trowbridge from Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies, Cheryl Ilg representing Friends of the Homer Library, and Adele Person from Bunnell Arts Center.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
