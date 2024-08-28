September is Recovery Month

On this episode of Coffee Table, host, Kathleen Gustafson welcomes

Willy Dunn, Chris Fontaine and Barbara McNinch from Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection. They're talking about freedom from addiction across the peninsula,

and about the events and speakers scheduled on the Kenai Peninsula all through

the month of September.

You'll also hear a recorded interview with Annie Garay, Health and Wellness Community Educator from South Peninsula Hospital, about how to access and administer NARCAN in an overdose situation.

For more information about recovery and harm reduction on the Kenai Peninsula, go to:

http://kbayrecovery.org/

https://www.facebook.com/kbayrecovery