Coffee Table host, Kathleen Gustafson and KBBI reporter Jamie Diep interview both candidates for District 5 Alaska House of Representatives,

Libertarian, Leighton Radner and Incumbent Republican Louise Stutes.

The General Election is November 5th, 2024.

For a complete State election calendar, visit the State of Alaska Division of

Elections website: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/election-information/