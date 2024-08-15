Dawson Slaughter: Candidate for Alaska State House District 6

KBBI Reporter Jamie Diep and Coffee Table host Kathleen Gustafson interview Republican candidate Dawson Slaughter about his candidacy and platform and take questions from the listeners.

Johnson is running against non partisan candidates, Alana Greear, and incumbent Republican Sarah Vance.

The State and Federal Primary Election will be held on August 20th,2024.

Early voting is underway. The General Election is November 5th, 2024.

For a complete State election calendar, visit the State of Alaska Division of Elections website:

Elections website: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/election-information/