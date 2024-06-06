June is Pride Month on the Kenai Peninsula and All Over the World

KBBI celebrates queer culture and LGBTQIA+ Pride this month and all year round with representatives from across the Kenai Peninsula.

Guests:

Xochitl Lopez-Ayala and Jerrina Reed from Homer Pride

Tyler Pelo AKA Totally Tiff from the Seward Pride Alliance

Leslie Byrd from the Soldotna Pride Council

March

In Seward - Friday, June 7. Meet at Wellington Pavilion at 3:00 p.m.

In Homer - Saturday, June 15. Meet at the HERC at 11:30 a.m.

In Soldotna - Saturday, June 22. Meet at the Soldotna Sports Complex at 11:45 a.m.

For more information about events, parties, beach expeditions and how to get involved go to:

https://www.homerakpride.com/

https://www.sewardpride.org/

https://soldotnapride.wixsite.com/soldotnapride