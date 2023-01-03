Grief and the Holidays
This episode originally aired on 11/23/22
On this week's Coffee Table, join Jay Bechtol, Executive Director of South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services; Morgan Laffert, representing Hospice of Homer; and Pam Hooker, the facilitator for a local caregiver's support group.
Links:
South Peninsula Behavioral Health: https://www.spbhs.org/.
Hospice of Homer: https://www.hospiceofhomer.org/.
Recommended articles on dealing with grief:
https://whatsyourgrief.com/64-tips-grief-at-the-holidays/
https://speakinggrief.org/get-better-at-grief.