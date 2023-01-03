Grief and the Holidays

This episode originally aired on 11/23/22

On this week's Coffee Table, join Jay Bechtol, Executive Director of South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services; Morgan Laffert, representing Hospice of Homer; and Pam Hooker, the facilitator for a local caregiver's support group.

Links:

South Peninsula Behavioral Health: https://www.spbhs.org/ .

Hospice of Homer: https://www.hospiceofhomer.org/ .