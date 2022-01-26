© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table Podcast Cover.png
Coffee Table

Coffee Table : Disaster Preparedness and Response

Published January 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Coffee Table Website Image

Here on the Southern Kenai Peninsula we are surrounded not only by natural beauty, but also nature’s potential to rise up in many forms to ruin our day. Earthquakes, tsunami, wildfire, volcanic eruptions and severe weather all have the capability to bring everyday life here to a screeching halt. Join host Jay Barrett and his guest Brenda Ahlberg of the borough's Office of Emergency Management as we learn about our community preparedness.

You can find the resources mentioned on the show at the KPB's Office of Emergency Management to help put together a disaster preparedness plan.

Coffee Table
Stay Connected
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett