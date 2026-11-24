Hospice of Homer is asking people who have borrowed hospital beds from the organization to call, so staff can check whether those beds are part of a Medline recall.

Medline expanded the recall last month to include all Medline-brand beds, rails, mattresses and accessories. The company says the beds' electrical parts can overheat and possibly catch fire under certain conditions and that accessories can trap a patient. As of November 8th, Medline says it had received reports related to seven deaths and 35 serious injuries.

Medline says the beds can still be used until they're repaired or replaced, as long as they stay unplugged except when someone is repositioning a patient. The company also says not to use extension cords and to have a second person help with the bed when possible.

A representative from Hospice of Homer says the organization has about 50 beds on loan, but its records don't show which ones Medline made. Hospice recently started a new system to track loaned equipment, and the representative says staff aren't sure yet how accurate that data is.

The representative says replacing the beds isn't an option right now. Hospital beds are in short supply across the state, they say, and Hospice's supplier in Anchorage has just one bed, which has tripled in price.

For now, the representative says Hospice will figure out what kind of support each person needs.

People with a loaned bed can reach Hospice of Homer at 907-630-0038.