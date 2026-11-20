The local nonprofit known to many as KMTA, or Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area, has a new public name: Alaska Living Lands.

The Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area (KMTA NHA) still retains the name Congress gave it in 2009 and remains Alaska’s only current National Heritage Area. It is part of the National Park Service’s National Heritage Area program and encompasses a corridor of communities and lived-in landscapes connected by roads, rail lines, trails, and waterways from Beluga Point to Seward. Under federal law, Alaska Living Lands remains the nonprofit assigned by Congress to steward the Heritage Area. It works within the corridor’s boundaries and in the neighboring communities that share cultural and historical ties with the region.

As defined by the National Park Service, NHAs are lived-in landscapes. Consequently, NHA entities collaborate with communities to determine how to make heritage relevant to local interests and needs.

In a press release, Rachel Blakeslee, Executive Director of Alaska Living Lands said the name Alaska Living Lands was chosen because the heritage of the Turnagain Arm and Kenai Peninsula is still being shaped by the people who live and use the landscape. “We want more people to have a chance to experience this region firsthand, learn from those who know it, and take part in caring for it. As our work has grown, we wanted a name that would make it easier to tell our organization apart from the Heritage Area we help care for. We also wanted it to better reflect what we do every day: connect people to place,” Blakeslee reported in a news update on the Alaska Living Lands webpage.

Residents may know the nonprofit through school programs like SnowSchool and Alaska Outdoor School, youth programs like Pathfinders, Fresh Air Fridays, and Coastal Connections, or community races like the Spencer Glacier Dash, Corduroy Crush, and Mineshaft Grinder. Alaska Living Lands also works with local partners and volunteers to record oral histories, share local poetry and art, maintain trails, and improve wayfinding and interpretation. “What earlier generations passed down shapes how we live and recreate here today, and the choices we make now help shape what we pass on for future generations to enjoy. That’s what I hope you’ll hear in our new name,” Blakeslee said in a website report.

The nonprofit (originally known as the KMTA Corridor Communities Association) grew out of a local effort to share the region’s stories and care for the places where those stories took shape. Residents formed the organization in 2000 and worked with partners across the region to secure the federal designation for the Heritage Area. Earlier initiatives included a federal sub-granting program supporting community-led heritage projects. Today, Alaska Living Lands operates staff-led programs developed with community partners that respond to local needs and connect people to place.

To learn more about Alaska Living Lands and its programs visit www.alaskalivinglands.org . The website includes stories from local writers, community histories, details of various service projects and more.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.