The Alaska Marine Community Coalition (AMCC) is now accepting applications for the AMCC 2027 Fishing Fellows Program. “The Alaska Fishing Fellows Program is designed to help Alaskans build skills, gain professional experience, and explore career opportunities in fisheries and other marine-related fields. In addition to paid work experience, fellows receive career mentorship, professional connections, and opportunities to develop leadership skills. Provides paid, hands-on fellowships for Alaskans ages 18-40 to build skills and experience for careers in marine science, technology, fisheries, and related fields.” Applications are due by December 4, 2026.

Michelle Stratton, executive director of AMCC, provided background details on the Fishing Fellows Program.

“AMCC has a long history of working to connect and support the next generation of Alaska fishermen. In 2013, AMCC launched the Alaska Fishermen's Network to help young and rising fishermen build skills, relationships, strengthen their businesses, and become effective advocates for not only Alaska fisheries, but for coastal communities. From there, the Alaska Young Fishing Fellows Program launched in 2017, and this was built on giving emerging industry leaders hands-on experience working with fishing organizations and learning about the many issues and opportunities shaping Alaska's fishing industry. From that time, we've seen some really meaningful outcomes from the program. Alumni have gotten to serve as U.S. Senate staffers, members of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council, members of the North Pacific Management Council's advisory panel. Others have pursued careers in fisheries science across the state and in direct marketing.”

Stratton also provided some of the applicant requirements:

“To be an applicant, you have to be an Alaska resident. We try to do programs that speak to Alaskan residents. The fishing industry is really big, and so that's just one of the buckets that we chose to narrow down and focus the effort we're putting in. And, applicants are from all across the state with all types of backgrounds. It's really exciting to see how many people are interested in getting more hands-on experience in all sorts of sectors of fisheries policy.”

The 2027 fellowship host organizations include the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers, the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association, the Alaska Marine Community Coalition, Cordova District Fishermen United and the Homer Charter Association. Each of the host organizations has a unique set of features that their fellowship will include. In Homer, the Homer Charter Association defines itself as a non-profit organization representing charter owners and operators in Homer, Alaska. “Part of our mission is to be stewards of our natural resources to ensure they’re available to enjoy for generations to come,” according to their website.



As a local Homer organization, Stratton commented on the Charter Association specifically:

“I think that it's important to bring in Homer Charter Association because they bring a perspective from the recreational fishing and charter industry, which is also an important part of Alaska's coastal economies and fisheries. And, its participation in the program ensures the program isn't just limited to commercial fisheries, commercial fishing, or fishing policy organizations. And it also provides an opportunity for a fellow to learn more about issues facing charter operators and the management decisions that affect recreational fishing opportunities, which can be different than commercial fishing. And I think that it's a highlight that Alaska's fishing industry is diverse, and we want fellows to understand that there are many ways to participate and contribute to fisheries across Alaska,” she said.

Stratton concluded with these words of advice for potential applicants:

“You don't have to have it all figured out. This program is an opportunity to explore different parts of the industry, build new skills, and figure out where your interest might lead. Be curious and be excited to engage with people and learn new skills,” she said.

Interested applicants can find more information about the program on the Alaska Marine Community Coalition webpage: www.akmarine.org . There you can learn more about the host organizations and how each of the fellowships will differ. Applications can be submitted via the website. The application deadline is December 4th.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.