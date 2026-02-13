Narcan training in Homer aims to build ‘muscle memory’ for overdose emergencies

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is holding an overdose awareness and Naloxone training tonight in Homer. South Peninsula Hospital Health and Wellness Educator Annie Garay teaches attendees how to recognize overdose symptoms. Garay will also lead a hands-on session to build "muscle memory" for using the rescue drug during a crisis.

Operations Manager McKinzie Parker said that while Narcan kits are available in Homer, the high stress of a crisis can make them difficult to use without prior practice.

“Sometimes people don't exactly know how to use them, and especially in an emergency situation with heightened cortisol pumping is just stressful. It's nice to have some muscle memory,” Parker said.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication designed to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose until emergency responders arrive. The training also addresses risks associated with the local recreational drug supply. Parker said there is a low medical risk involved in using the spray.

“If you think there's a possibility, you know that this unconscious person could potentially be overdosing on some type of drug, especially in certain situations we find ourselves here in Homer, like music festivals or out of the bar, you can administer it. And if they're not overdosing, it's not going to have an effect on them, but if they are overdosing, it could save their life,” Parker said.