Borough Assembly approves landfill funding, introduces plan for new dispatchers

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on Tuesday advanced funding for the Central Peninsula Landfill and introduced a measure to expand 911 dispatch services.

The assembly passed a $580,000 ordinance to fund electric and fuel connections for a new system designed to evaporate contaminated liquid runoff at the landfill. Although the item was originally listed for a public hearing, assembly members moved it to the consent agenda at the start of the meeting and passed it without discussion.

In other business, the body adopted an investment plan for the borough's Land Trust Investment Fund. Members also backed a list of transportation priorities focused on seniors and accessible transit to submit to the state for grant funding.

Looking ahead, the assembly introduced two ordinances set for public hearings next month. The first proposal looks to add two new 911 dispatch positions to handle calls for Southeast Alaska. Under this plan, the state would pay the borough to provide the service. The second ordinance would accept more than $426,000 in state funding designated for unincorporated communities.

The assembly is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 2.