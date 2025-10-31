Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection hosts its first-ever sober Halloween party

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is hosting a sober Halloween party tonight.

The recovery community organization has held sober events for other holidays around Homer for a few years, but this marks their first Halloween party.

Jaclyn Rainwater, the Peer Support Manager at Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, says it offers an alternative to the “bar scene,” where people can enjoy the night without the pressure to drink or use substances.

"A lot of times it feels like the only things going on in town can involve alcohol, or if you don't have kids to do the trick-or-treating thing," Rainwater said. "And so we just want to have a sober space where you can still dance and listen to music and be out and about with your friends."

The night kicks off at 9 p.m. and continues until midnight. The party will feature a costume contest with various categories and cash prizes, as well as a “Fear Factor” bug-eating contest with another opportunity for a cash prize.