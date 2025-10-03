Hand counts, tax shifts, and pool funding among election day decisions

Proposition One is a citizen initiative that would require the borough to hand-count all paper ballots cast in-person on Election Day. That would end the use of electronic tabulators at precincts starting next year.

Proposition Two asks voters in Ninilchik to consider creating a new recreational service area. Service area proponents say the new tax base could prioritize the community’s school pool amid school district budget cuts.

Like other service areas, revenue would come from a bump to property tax rates for property owners within the service area boundaries. The borough finance department estimates a tax bump of one mill could fund pool operations for a year. That would cost taxpayers an extra $100 per $100,000 in taxable value each year. A smaller mill rate increase could keep the pool open for part of the year.

Proposition Three raises the borough’s property tax exemption for primary homes starting next year. Right now, homeowners can exempt fifty thousand dollars from taxation. This measure would increase that to seventy-five thousand.

Proposition Four would tie the borough’s sales tax cap to inflation every five years, starting April, 2026.The sales tax cap refers to the sales tax the borough collects on expensive purchases – more than $500 currently. If the proposition passes, the borough estimates that cap would increase to $600 after the first inflationary adjustment. The cap doesn’t apply to monthly rent payments. But it does apply to temporary lodging, such as hotels and short-term rentals.

Proposition Five is another citizen initiative. It would move the borough’s regular election from October to November to align with the state and federal election date.

Voters in Soldotna will also decide whether to annex 2.6 square miles of neighboring land into city limits after a directive from the Alaska Supreme Court directed the city to put the issue on the ballot.

Election day is Tuesday, October 7.

More information about the 2025 election can be found on the borough's website and kdll.org

