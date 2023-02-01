Homer Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of special election for borough mayor

Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will elect a new mayor this month in a special election. The winner will serve through the next municipal election in October.

Candidates Peter Micciche, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Dave Carey joined the Homer Chamber of Commerce for a live candidate forum at the Kachemak Bay Campus on Wednesday to talk about their visions for the borough and their qualifications for the seat.

Election day is Feb. 14 and a special runoff election, if needed, will be March 7. Absentee voting began Jan. 30.

