Homer Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of special election for borough mayor

About 50 people were present at the candidate forum at Kachemak Bay Campus on Wednesday. Candidates Peter Micciche, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Dave Carey are all vying for the borough’s top seat.

Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will elect a new mayor this month in a special election. The winner will serve through the next municipal election in October.

Candidates Peter Micciche, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Dave Carey joined the Homer Chamber of Commerce for a live candidate forum at the Kachemak Bay Campus on Wednesday to talk about their visions for the borough and their qualifications for the seat.

Election day is Feb. 14 and a special runoff election, if needed, will be March 7. Absentee voting began Jan. 30.

