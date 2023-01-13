More than $12 million in federal funds heads to Homer, Seldovia and Seward

More than $12 million in federal funds will go toward projects in Homer, Seldovia and Seward.

The funding is a small part of almost half a billion dollars geared toward more than 130 projects across Alaska, according to an announcement last month from Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will receive $300,000 to conduct a feasibility study for the proposed large vessel harbor expansion in Homer.

Another $750,000 is earmarked to acquire and construct a facility to support South Peninsula Haven House in building a new financial empowerment facility.

The Seldovia Village Tribe will get more than $600,000 to expand the Homer Health Center. Tribal President Crystal Collier said in a statement the funding will allow them to “reduce health disparities to low-income, underinsured and uninsured Alaskans and provide community education sessions to improve the health and well-being of Alaskans.”

The City of Seldovia will also receive more than $1 million for sewer line replacements, road resurfacing and safe drinking water projects.

Mayor Jeremiah Campbell said in the news release the city of just 250 residents relies on partnerships on the tribal, state and federal levels to provide those services.

Seward will receive $7.5 million to expand the Seward Community Health Center and Chugachmiut Health Clinic, plus another two million for safe wastewater disposal.

An additional nearly $13 million is directed towards the communities of Kenai and Soldotna.