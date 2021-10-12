-
In this episode we take a trip across the bay to Seldovia and to talk with Rosanna McInnes and Lisa Stanish about starting Seldovia's first farmers…
-
The tourism season for summer 2020 was, as we keep hearing, supposed to have been a record breaking one for Alaska’s visitor industry, with untold numbers…
-
A small private airplane crashed near the Seldovia airport Saturday evening. Seldovia’s police chief Paul Cushman says five people were on board the…
-
Ut’arlluni - To make a quick returnAguanga Angegkitaqnumen ut’arllua.Translation:I'm going to Seldovia and i'll make a quick return.
-
A prominent Seldovia tribal leader died last month. Fred Elvsaas, 84, passed away at his home on Sept. 25. Elvsaas, who was Aleut, was known for his work…
-
Seldovia is beginning its hunt for a new city manager. Current manager Tod Larson accepted the city manager position in Dillingham earlier this…
-
Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association has been working to move a majority of its Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery operation into the head of Tutka bay for about…
-
Seldovia Village Tribe’s SVT Health and Wellness celebrated National Community Health Center Week with a free community barbeque in their parking lot on…
-
The tiny town of Seldovia bills itself as a place where everybody knows everybody. But this summer has brought a new face to town. Tod Larson is a retired…
-
A proposal to develop a borough-owned parcel of land along Rocky Street in Seldovia as a shooting range was shot down by the assembly at its meeting May…