Early voting has started for the 2022 General Election. Here's what you should know.

Voting for this year’s midterm elections started Oct. 24 at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.

Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.

WATCH: Alaska ranked choice voting, explained

Registered voters must bring some form of ID to the polls. That can be a driver’s license, state ID card, passport, birth certificate, military ID or a hunting or fishing license. Alternatively, voters can provide a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or a government document with their name and current address.

In most communities, early voting is known as “absentee-in-person” voting.

In Homer, early voting is available at City Hall during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In Seldovia, absentee-in-person voting takes place at the City Office, at 245 Dock Street Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And in Seward absentee-in-person voting is available at Seward City Clerk's Office, at 410 Adams street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any Alaskan can vote by mail. Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot at AbsenteeBallotApplication.alaska.gov through Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.

The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.

Early voting locations are listed online at elections.alaska.gov .

For more information on the candidates, check out a tool to compare the candidates created by KTOO, Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Beacon.

There’s even more information in the state’s official election pamphlet, including statements from candidates and instructions on how to vote. It’s available in English, Tagalog, Gwich’in, Yup’ik, Cup’ik and Cup’ig.